Pasadena Doo Dah Parade Celebrates 40 Years Nov. 19; Queen Tryouts Oct. 21

On Doo Dah day, dozens of inventive, if zany, art cars and floats will accompany a legion of revelers past the mom-n-pop shops along East Pasadena’s shady tree-lined streets with a memorable cast of local eccentrics, disruptors, pundits, mutant art cars, lone wolves, steam punks, makers and merrymakers.

Entries are open to everyone. This year’s lineups includes the Nut Camp, Bildge Rat, Code Blue DeFibs, The Addams Family, Flying Baby Homerun Border Crossing, Nordic Men, Radioactive Chickenheads, Toaster Car, Motorized Furniture, The Army of Toy Soldiers, Tortilla Target, The Billionaires, Free Thought Society, Unich Band, Car-Pool DeVille, Bearded Ladies, Yiddish Dracula, Drunk in the Garage Band, Partying Parrotheads, Murrugun the Mystic, Crimebo the Clown, Man as Giraffe, Heuristicus, The Butler, Recumbent Revolution, Circuit Benders, Zucchini Patrol, and Doo Dah’s 2017 Royals, among many others. Secret Santa, Doo Dah’s take on the North Pole icon, will close the conga line and ring in the holiday season. And… not a rose will be harmed in the making of this parade!

Yes, another Doo Dah is here to help you forget your humdrum existence!

WHAT: The 40TH Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade

WHERE: Colorado Boulevard (between Altadena Dr. and San Gabriel Blvd.) in East Pasadena (start location: 2627 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91107)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 19th, Stepping off at 11:00 a.m.

COST: Always free-of-charge ~ fun for all ages

Plenty of street parking is available ~ Parade route is also just west of the Sierra Madre Villa Gold Line Station (at Colorado Blvd. and Sierra Madre Villa). City busses go directly to the area and Uber or Lyft. Come early! Bring a lawn chair! Visit the local eateries, popular food trucks along the parade route, and buy a new Doo Dah t-shirt. Stick around for the after parties all within close walking distance. Official Doo Dah After-Party: American Legion, 179 N. Vinedo St. (2 blocks from Parade at Vinedo & Walnut) immediately following the event. Bands, dancing, cheap food and drinks!! $5 cover (supports a Legion charity). Also host to QUEEN TRYOUTS Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning around 5:00 p.m., more info to come your way. Unofficial Doo Dah After-Parties: PooBah Records, one of Pasadena’s favorite independent music stores, will feature live in-store performance and DJ. PooBah is located at 2636 E. Colorado Blvd., right on the parade route. The famous Colorado Bar, located right next door at 2640 E. Colorado Blvd. will feature live bands, along with salty chips and drinks!