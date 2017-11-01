Pasadena Community Orchestra’s 2017 Opening Concert Coming Soon

Friday, Nov. 10 at First Church of Nazarene in Pasadena at 8 p.m.

This evening of musical storytelling features Copland’s soaring “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Brahms’ “Tragic Overture,” Haydn’s “Military Symphony,” and Dukas’ masterfully-told “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” Friday, November 10, 8:00 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena.

Pasadena Community Orchestra, under the direction of Bethany Pflueger, opens its 34th season on Friday, November 10, 2017. Take a dramatic musical journey, with the hope and pride of Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Haydn’s “Symphony #100 (the “Military”), the passion of Brahms’ “Tragic Overture,” and the jaw-dropping suspense and excitement of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

Copland’s 1942 “Fanfare for the Common Man” is familiar, because it was meant to be universal. Dedicated to “the common man,” who, after all, was doing all the dirty work in [WWII]…, the music is irresistible, from the powerful opening percussion beats to the soaring theme in the brass, to the final eye-popping crescendo.

Haydn’s Symphony #100 (the “Military”) is his most popular, due in large part to the surprise in the second movement. Midway through the movement’s slow march, an explosion of percussion — including the then-exotic “Turkish” instruments such as cymbals, triangle, and snare drum — announces a battle. Beyond the amazing percussion (which reappears at the end), the symphony has all the grace, charm and humor of all Haydn symphonies. Brahms’ “Tragic Overture” isn’t a tragic story, but in its heightened intensity, this piece contains the inexorable force, the nobility, and the abiding power of pure tragedy itself. The “Tragic Overture” may not weep, but it does have a deep emotional resonance that is powerfully affecting. “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” may be impossible to hear without picturing Mickey Mouse. The musical storytelling is so remarkably graphic, it doesn’t need a visual. But it’s fine if you want to picture the famous rodent and all those brooms: just enjoy this wild ride!

Pasadena Community Orchestra has been bringing fine classical music to the community for 34 years. Admission is free (donations are welcome at the door), and no reservations are needed. Well-trained musicians provide a high-quality musical experience. First Church of the Nazarene is located at 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., one block west of Michillinda

Ave. Parking is free and wheelchair accessible. Immediately following the concert, audience members will have the opportunity to meet the Music Director and the musicians at a reception. For further information: Please call 626.445.6708, contact publicity@pcomusic.org.