The ‘Other’ Parade’s Queen to Be Selected Saturday Night in Pasadena

40th Doo Dah Queen will be Anointed Oc. 21 During Annual Ritual at American Legion Hall

By Terry Miller

Each year the momentum of the Tournament of Roses has to give way to that ‘other parade’…the highly hilarious and preposterously delicious Doo Dah Parade which pokes fun at everyone and anything and hurts none.

But before the actual parade, a new Doo Dah Queen must be selected to reign over the 40th Doo Dah Parade which be held in East Pasadena.

On Saturday night, Oct. 21 at the American Legion Bar, 179 N. Vinedo St., in Pasadena, complete with a litany of dubious Judges , the fate of one lucky contestant will be decreed and she/he will be crowned Doo Dah Queen 40, for eternity.

This annual rite of passage is an exceptional feast for the eyes and ears of Doo Dah aficionados and all those afflicted with PDD (Perennial Doo Da Disorder.)

This is where the real test of time begins: On stage, Saturday night Oct. 21. The selection of a new Queen is somewhat akin to a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party with lots of beer , lots of great live music and some very serious comedy. If you don’t like to laugh, don’t bother going to the tryouts.

Each Queen candidate allegedly has three minutes (give or take twenty depending on the Judges’ questions post performance) to strut their stuff to impress and/or bribe the judges to ensure their rightful place in history.

The evening is rarely without political controversy and undoubtedly this year will top ‘em all perhaps, taking into account the current administration’s dubious actions and presidential tweet storms.

Queen hopefuls and judges will arrive around 4 p.m. Queen tryouts begin around 5.

$5 cover charge. Free to the first 20 Queen contestants.

The 40th Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade will be held starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 in East Pasadena.

For more information on tryouts, how to enter the parade, and other parade info, go to www.pasadenadoodahparade.info or call 626-590-1134 for tryouts and entries, or 626-590-7596 for general information.