A Noise Within Presents A Christmas Carol in Pasadena

A Noise Within (ANW), the acclaimed classical repertory theatre company, continues the cherished holiday tradition of presenting its well-loved production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol this year, onstage for the sixth holiday season. This time-honored tale of forgiveness plays 17 performances only, Friday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 (press opening Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.). Post show, audience members are invited to enjoy a cup of cider and take photos with the cast.

A special Pay-What-You-Can performance has been announced for Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Pay-What-You-Can tickets go on sale at the box office window the day of the performance, starting at 2:30 p.m., and are sold on a cash-only basis based on availability; limit of two tickets per person. Anyone purchasing will be entered to win a drawing for a free Christmas dinner.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Sunday Rush tickets are available for A Christmas Carol, so all tickets remaining are $25 after 2:30 p.m., cash or credit, at the box office on day of performance.

Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott, who adapted the play from the novella, and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott co-direct this masterpiece about the redemptive power of love. In this production, hailed as “enchantment” by LA Weekly, Dickens’ poignant tale is matched by evocative original music by composer Ego Plum.

“Remounting our acclaimed presentation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol allows families to take a supremely theatrical journey and celebrate the transformative power of forgiveness during the holidays,” says Elliott. Rodriguez-Elliott adds, “Ebenezer Scrooge’s rebirth from miserly curmudgeon to the epitome of love and generosity affirms our faith in the potent goodness of humanity during this beloved time of year.” Critic’s Choice – Los Angeles Times. “GO! Magic as soon as the lights come up!” said LA Weekly. “Beautifully appointed … a timeless holiday staple,” said Backstage, “Fresh and whimsical … dazzling” – Onstage Los Angeles, and “A lush retelling” – Glendale News-Press.

Single ticket prices for A Christmas Carol start at $25. Contact the A Noise Within box office in person, via phone at (626)-356-3100, or online at www.ANoiseWithin.org for updated pricing and seat availability. A Noise Within will offer student rush tickets, and Sunday Rush (for Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.) for this production.

A Noise Within is located on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Madre Villa Avenue at 3352 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, Dec. 1 at 8p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 and 8 p.m. (Opening Night at 8 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. (Pay What You Can)

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. (Sunday Rush at 7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 and 8 p.m.