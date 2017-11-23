A Noise Within Debuts ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens Dec. 1 – 23

Celebrating the sixth season of this timeless holiday tale

A Noise Within (ANW), the acclaimed classical repertory theatre company, continues the cherished holiday tradition of presenting its well-loved production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol this year, onstage for the sixth holiday season. This time-honored tale of forgiveness plays 17 performances only, Friday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 (press opening Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 pm). Post show, audience members are invited to enjoy a cup of cider and take photos with the cast.

Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott, who adapted the play from the novella, and Julia

Rodriguez-Elliott co-direct this masterpiece about the redemptive and transformative power of love. In this production, hailed as “enchantment” by LA Weekly, Dickens’ poignant tale is matched by evocative original music by composer Ego Plum.

“Remounting our acclaimed presentation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol allows families to take a supremely theatrical journey and celebrate the transformative power of forgiveness during the holidays,” says Elliott. Rodriguez-Elliott adds, “Ebenezer Scrooge’s rebirth from miserly curmudgeon to the epitome of love and generosity affirms our faith in the potent goodness of humanity during this beloved time of year.”

Single ticket prices for A Christmas Carol start at $25.00. Contact the A Noise Within box office in person, via phone at 626-356-3100, or online at www.ANoiseWithin.org for updated pricing and seat availability. A Noise Within will offer student rush tickets, and Sunday Rush (for Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7:00 pm) for this production. A Pay What You Can performance takes place on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8:00 pm. A Noise Within is located on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Madre Villa Avenue at 3352 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.

Now through November 19, A Tale of Two Cities plays in repertory with George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession (ends Nov. 18) and The Madwoman of Chaillot by Jean Giraudoux (ends Nov. 11).

After the holiday break, A Noise Within begins in February with Shakespeare’s Henry V, and A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry playing in rotating repertory in early 2018, and the season closes with a revival of one of ANW’s most popular productions, Noises Off by Michael Frayn.

Critic’s Choice – Los Angeles Times. “GO! Magic as soon as the lights come up!” said LA Weekly. “Beautifully appointed … a timeless holiday staple,” said Backstage, “Fresh and whimsical … dazzling” – Onstage Los Angeles, and “A lush retelling” – Glendale News-Press.

The A Christmas Carol cast this year features Geoff Elliott* as Scrooge, Frederick Stuart* as Narrator, Rafael Goldstein* as Fred/Young Scrooge, Jill Hill* as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig, Jeremy Rabb* and Christopher Franciosa* as Marley, Deborah Strang* as Ghost of Christmas Past/Charwoman, Steve Weingartner* as Ghost of Christmas Present/Benevolent Gentleman, Roshni Shukla* as Belle/Laundress, Jack Elliott as Peter Cratchit, and Ryan Dizon as Tiny Tim. The ensemble, portraying various roles, consists of Jessamyn Arnstein, Nick Bruno, Samuel Christian, Megan Farber, Rigel Pierce-English, Taleen Shrikian, Richy Storrs, and Ashlyn Woo. *Denotes member of Actors’ Equity Association.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 & 8 p.m. (Opening Night at 8pm)

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. (Pay What You Can)

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 & 7 p.m. (Sunday Rush at 7pm)

Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2 & 8 p.m.

Tickets and information:

Website: www.anoisewithin.org

Phone: 626-356-3100 ex 1

Prices: Single Tickets from $25

Student Rush with ID an hour before any performance $20.00

Pay What You Can (Friday, Dec. 8 at 8pm) – all tickets remaining are Pay What You Can, cash only, at the box office on day of performance starting at 7pm.

Sunday Rush (Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7pm) – all tickets remaining are $25.00 after 2:30 pm cash or credit at the box office on day of performance.

Groups (10 or more) Adults from $25.00, Students from $18.00, and Youth discount, ages 17 and under, $14 off regular price.