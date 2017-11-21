Arts & Entertainment

Magic and Madness at 40th Annual Doo Dah Parade in Pasadena

By Terry Miller

On Sunday morning in East Pasadena, a rather eclectic group of individuals and groups of all sorts of shapes, colors, sizes and political persuasions convened on Colorado for the annual ritual that is undeniably the funniest parade on the planet, The Doo Dah Parade.

While few can explain what it really is all about, none can question the absolute delight of the thousands who showed up to witness maniacally talented musicians, baby throwing group and lawn chair specialists, to name a few.

The usual suspects were on hand like Uncle Fester, Count Smokula and his entourage along with some wonderful anti-Trump administration hilarity as well as a contingent of Dissidents from China.

All in all the well balanced and off kilter Doo Dah Parade was one of the largest in modern history to take to the streets of East Colorado.

With a nod and a wink to the late Snotty Scotty, the parade ended after an hour and half with Doo Dah Queen Imani walking the entire route to greet her subjects.

November 21, 2017

About Author

Pasadena Independent


