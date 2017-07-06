Lost Art Musical Form And Dance From Taiwan At Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Special one-day performance to raise funds for cancer cure for cancer charities

James Liang, President of the Taiwanese Hakka Association of America, has organized a special evening of cultural musical entertainment featuring a rare musical performance from Taiwan’s premiere Opera/Martial Arts and Acrobat troupe, a Concert, and Cultural Fan Dance at the world famous Pasadena Civic Auditorium on August 6th.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Cancer Charities such as the Dr. Susan Love Foundation Research for Breast Cancer, where the majority of the funds go toward cancer research, and The John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

“The funds we raise from this rare cultural concert will go a long way towards research for the cure and prevention of cancer for these cancer charities,” said James Liang. “Cancer is a worldwide and global concern.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of people getting cancer will rise about 50% from 14 million to 22 million in the years 2013 to 2030. It is estimated that almost 40% of the world population will have cancer in the future. Worldwide cancer deaths are expected to rise from 8 million to 13 million. Cancer in Taiwan is already the number one disease. They have made advances in health and medical research over the years because of it. The aim for a cure will hopefully be sooner through working together.”

“This is a rare and special treat to be able to attend a performance of an ancient lost art form, revived and brought back to life, from the only troupe performing it in Taiwan. Now it is available to see only for 1 day in America at the world-famous Pasadena Civic Auditorium. All the performers and organizers are volunteering their time, resources, and hearts to helping raise funds and awareness for Cancer cure and prevention because Cancer affects everyone globally…in Taiwan and America,” says Kailin Gow, the event’s Program Director and Emcee.

“It takes a community and worldwide support to help beat this disease and find a cure,” Kailin Gow said. “At this event, not only will you see a rare special performance, but there will be a chance to see how everyone working together can help fight cancer.”

More information about the event can be found at: https://www.spreadinglovefightingcancer.com/

Spreading Love Fighting Cancer Taiwan American Cultural Charity Concert & Musical is non-profit. Tickets for this event will go on sale through Ticketmaster Online and at the Box Office are now available.

Cancer Statistics (From National Cancer Institute)