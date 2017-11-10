Los Angeles Entrepreneur Launches Children’s Book Publishing Company to Help Children in Need

Bryson Reaume is a businessman by day and story-teller by night.

After years of creating bedtime stories for his two children, Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Bryson Reaume created Bryson’s Books as a new kind of publishing company that shares those stories while donating 25% of its profits to help children and families in need.

Launched in early 2017, Bryson’s Books has eschewed the traditional publishing route in favor of complete creative control over its catalogue of picture books. Two more books are in progress for the fall with a holiday-themed book soon to follow. “Bryson’s Books is the result of this “ah-ha” moment, a shift in my core values with the birth of my first child. Our goal is to disrupt the industry’s status quo with unique stories and artwork, new technology and a socially-conscious mission to create real, positive change around us.” says founder and lead writer Reaume.

All of the books from the eponymous line have a positive, but not preachy, message. In Dragons and Bunnies , the characters learn to make friends outside of one’s comfort zone. The woodland creatures of The Mouse Who Lost His House encourage the rewards of selflessness and helping others.

A large selection of art prints and products round out the company’s offerings. The 25% charitable give-back applies to all products and support non-profit organizations promoting the health and well-being of children and families all over the country. The company has built good works into their own expansion; as sales increase so too do the charitable donations. “We have the freedom to change the way books are made, the way a company is made,” says Operations Manager Lauren McCutcheon. “We’re creating new, original content that highlights those doing good in the world. Our entire model is a win-win. Who says it has to be one or the other?”

Visit www.brysonsbooks.com for more information.