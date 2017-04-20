Latin Wave Explores Stereotypes at San Gabriel Mission Playhouse May 7-21



The Latin Wave program at the historic San Gabriel Mission Playhouse is

comprised of a series of events that explores Latino stereotypes

in film, media and beyond and runs from May 7 – 21. Events include theater

performances, dance, live music, an exhibit, film screenings and an

interactive symposium.

Grammy Award winning band QUETZAL perform in the live interactive theatre

performances of They Shoot Mexicans, Don’t They?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgTm2TivhlU

Latin Wave Calendar of Events:

• May 7-21: Exhibit open 1-7 p.m., Thurs. – Sun., FREE

• May 7: The Gaucho (film), Doors: 1:45 p.m., Show: 2:30 p.m., TICKETED

• May 7: The Bronze Screen (documentary film), Doors: 5:30 p.m., Show: 6

p.m., TICKETED

• May 18-19: They Shoot Mexicans, Don’t They: Doors: 7:15 p.m., Show: 8 p.m.

Preview on Thurs., TICKETED

• May 20: They Shoot Mexicans, Don’t They, Doors: 2:15 p.m. / 7:15 p.m.,

Shows: 3 p.m. / 8 p.m., TICKETED

• May 21: They Shoot Mexicans, Don’t They, Doors: 2:15 / 6:15, Shows: 3 p.m.

/ 7 p.m., TICKETED

• May 21: Symposium, Doors: 11:30 a.m., Panel: 12 p.m., FREE

Here is Cheech Marin doing an intro clip for The Bronze Screen: 100 Years of

the Latin Image in American Cinema:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feq5bWinRlY

The Gaucho with Lupe Valdez and Douglas Fairbanks (1927)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=No2t6BF9E1E