Larry Carlton’s Arcadia Gig “Extraordinary”

Article and Photos

By Terry Miller

Mr. 335 (aka Larry Carlton) is arguably the foremost jazz/rock/blues guitar player working today. On Saturday night at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Carlton fans were in for a truly extraordinary treat which surpassed any expectations one may have had.

Playing his beautiful signature Gibson ES 335, complete with “Mr. 335” embossed on the head stock, Carlton seemed to be one with his instrument for an incredibly powerful and energetic set last Saturday.

Quiet-spoken Carlton performed two exquisite solo works before bringing on the rest of his band: keys, bass, and drums.

It was an outstanding lineup of some of the tightest musicians anywhere in the world, right here in Arcadia Saturday. What an incredible delight!

With Travis Carlton on bass, Gene Coye on drums and Mark Stephens on keyboards the band lit up the stage with extraordinary energy and musicianship.

If I said Carlton and his band were ‘flawless’ on Saturday that would be a severe and gross understatement. They [are] brilliant.

They were astounding together as a unit and individually remarkably talented and confident musicians. Cartlon allowed each member several talent spotlights most notably an insanely incredible drum solo by Gene Coye. Coye, while in college also toured the world with Carlos Santana, and his son, Salvador.

Carlton did not disappoint this huge fan, especially when he played “Josie” from Steely Dan’s Aja album. He joked that he hated playing that particular song; he was kidding. However, on a recent tour of Europe, Carlton woke up to a review of the previous night’s show that said exactly that. Carlton was kidding.

From remarkably powerful blues to Sleepwalk, Minute by Minute, and many other Carlton classics from his solo albums, Larry Carton had the audience transfixed.

The inevitable encore consisted of two more brilliant tunes Carlton carefully chose.

From an early age, Carlton has delighted listeners with his seamless, melodic, and impeccable style that is instantly recognizable as Carlton’s.

For more information on Larry Carlton visit his website at www.larrycarlton.com.

Man, what a night! Larry, come back to Acadia soon … please!