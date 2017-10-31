Arts & Entertainment

King Charles III Set to Open at Pasadena Playhouse

The flyer for King Charles III. –Courtesy photo

Nov. 8 – Dec. 3 at The Pasadena Playhouse

Camilla, William, Kate and Harry join Charles in Mike Bartlett’s “future history play,” exploring the people beneath the crown. Nov. 8 is the Los Angeles premiere of the 2015 Olivier Award-winning best new play. The production is a contemporary Shakespearean drama.

As in Shakespeare, Bartlett, using both blank verse and prose, speculates on what happens after the Queen is dead. After a lifetime of wanting and waiting, Prince Charles (Jim Abele) ascends to the throne. The characters are a mix of some the audience might expect – Camilla (Laura Gardner), William (Adam Haas Hunter), daughter-in- law Kate (Meghan Andrews) and Harry (Dylan Saunders) – and some they wouldn’t: Harry’s new love interest replete with a past (Sarah Hollis), and the family Ghost (Nike Doukas) whose picture on the cover can still sell a lot of magazines. Then there’s the Prime Minister, Evans (J. Paul Boehmer), publicity counsel Reiss (Mark Capri) and Stevens, the opposition leader (Carie Kawa).

The cast for the Pasadena Playhouse production is completed with Amielynn Abellera, Dileep Rao, Robert Beddall, Eamon Hunt, Bo Foxworth and Abe Martell.

King Charles III will play from November 8, 2017 – December 3, 2017.

October 31, 2017

