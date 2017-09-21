Arts & Entertainment

The Ice House in Pasadena to Host Fundraiser for Hillsides Foster Care Charity on Oct. 1

NBC4 weathercaster Fritz Coleman and Hillsides Chief Advancement Officer Carrie Espinoza at last year’s Ice House benefit. –Courtesy photo

The Ice House Comedy Club is hosting its annual benefit for Hillsides, a Southern California foster care charity, on Oct. 1.  The Ice House 57th Anniversary Show will feature the talents of Amir K of “Mad TV,” Bob Zany from “the BOB & TOM Show,” Eric “Smooth E” Schwartz from “The Tonight Show,” Orlando Leyba from “Gotham Comedy Live,” Jackie Fabulous from “StaannDUP” as well as a “special guest.”

Each year The Ice House owner Bob Fisher organizes a special anniversary show and donates the proceeds to Hillsides. The evening raises money for a support group of Hillsides, the Hillsides Volunteer Network, which provides activities and field trips for the children who live in Hillsides Residential Treatment Services program.

Hillsides hosts a silent auction at 5 p.m., also benefiting the Hillsides Volunteer Network. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $25 – $75, with a two-drink minimum.  To order tickets, please call (626) 577-1894 or visit www.icehousecomedy.com.

The Ice House is located at 24 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106.

Hillsides is dedicated to healing children and young adults, strengthening families and transforming communities through quality comprehensive services and advocacy.  Headquartered in Los Angeles, the agency serves more than 14,000 children and families in Southern California throughout more than 40 sites, including school-based mental health offices in Los Angeles, Pasadena and Baldwin Park. Foster care and adoption services are offered in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. To learn more about Hillsides, please visit www.Hillsides.org. Visit Hillsides on Facebook @hillsideschildren, on Twitter @Hillsides or on Instagram @HillsidesPasadena.

September 21, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


