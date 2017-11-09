The Government Inspector Closes at Parson’s Nose This Weekend

The play marks their first Full Production in the company’s new permanent home in Pasadena, The Parson’s Nose Abbey. – Courtesy photo / Parson’s Nose TheaterFriday, November 10th at 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 11th at

8 p.m.; Sunday, November 12th at 3 p.m.

Parson’s Nose Theater (PNT), the acclaimed classical comedy theater company, will close their production of Nikolai Gogol’s comedy The Government Inspector this weekend. The play marks their first Full Production in the company’s new permanent home in Pasadena, The Parson’s Nose Abbey.

“Welcome to Kraszny, Russia”, says PNT Producing Director Lance Davis, “Where corruption is the tradition, the Mayor rules, and the only thing that could go wrong would be a government inspector nosing around, asking questions.”

Davis distilled Gogol’s comedy into a 80-minute adaptation to introduce this classic story from 1836 to the modern audience. “Consistent with our mission to both entertain and educate, we’re introducing people to a classic comedy they may not be familiar with.”

The cast of The Government Inspector includes James Calvert, Mary Chalon, Lance Davis, Barry Gordon, John Harnagel, John Rafter Lee, Paul Perri, Aiden Rees, and Jill Rogosheske. Davis also wrote the adaptation.

Final performances of The Government Inspector are Friday, November 10th at 8pm, Saturday, November 11th at 8pm, and Sunday November 12th at 3pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students. Tickets are available online at www.ParsonsNose.com or by calling the Parson’s Nose office at (626) 403-7667.

Parson’s Nose Theater performs at their new home The Parson’s Nose Abbey located at 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101.