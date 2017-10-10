Get Lucky on Friday the 13th with the One and Only Tim Allen at the Ice House Comedy Club

The Ice House Comedy Club is honored to welcome Tim Allen on for one show only on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. This is a special event show.

Few actors have reached Tim Allen’s level of success in film and television. Best known for his iconic roles in: Toy Story, Santa Clause, Wild Hogs, Galaxy Quest and many more, Tim has reached an international level of superstardom.

Tim Allen honed his talents as a stand-up comic throughout the eighties, providing the perfect lead-in to his highly successful ABC television series Home Improvement, where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination and was honored with the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series” for an unprecedented eight years in a row. While passionately ensconced in a hit sitcom, Tim still found time to expand his talents.

Tim’s feature film directorial debut, the independent comedy Crazy on the Outside, in which he also starred opposite Ray Liotta, Sigourney Weaver, Julie Bowen, Jeanne Tripplehorn, J.K. Simmons and Kelsey Grammer, was released in January 2010. He reprised the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the long awaited Toy Story 3, which premiered to rave reviews in June 2010. Beyond acting, Tim is a bestselling author, successful producer, writer and director.

Most recently, Allen starred as Mike Baxter in the hit ABC sitcom, Last Man Standing.

There is a two-drink minimum and patrons must be at least 18 to attend. The Ice House is located at 24 N. Mentor Ave. in Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 577-1894 or visit www.icehousecomedy.com.