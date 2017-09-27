Arts & Entertainment

Game of Thrones Live Concert Coming to Los Angeles in September 2018

Music from the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones will be coming to Los Angeles in 2018. – Courtesy photo

Critically acclaimed Game of Thrones live concert experience featuring Ramin Djawadi brings the world of Westeros to arenas across Europe beginning in May 2018, before returning to North America in the fall of 2018.

Using state of the art technology, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will take fans of the acclaimed, Emmy-award winning HBO show through the seven kingdoms, spanning seven seasons in a new, immersive experience.

Ramin Djawadi will lead an orchestra, choir and soloists to hit 45 cities throughout Europe and North America including dates in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Prague, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and many more.

HBO pre-sale tickets go on sale today with general public on-sale this Friday, Sept. 29th

THE NEW YORK TIMES – “A symphonic spectacular.”

 

September 27, 2017

About Author

Pasadena Independent Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching