Game of Thrones Live Concert Coming to Los Angeles in September 2018

Critically acclaimed Game of Thrones live concert experience featuring Ramin Djawadi brings the world of Westeros to arenas across Europe beginning in May 2018, before returning to North America in the fall of 2018.

Using state of the art technology, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will take fans of the acclaimed, Emmy-award winning HBO show through the seven kingdoms, spanning seven seasons in a new, immersive experience.

Ramin Djawadi will lead an orchestra, choir and soloists to hit 45 cities throughout Europe and North America including dates in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Prague, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and many more.

HBO pre-sale tickets go on sale today with general public on-sale this Friday, Sept. 29th

THE NEW YORK TIMES – “A symphonic spectacular.”