Free Admission for 15th Annual ‘La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin’ Holiday Pageant

A Los Angeles holiday tradition starring renowned opera singer Suzanna Guzman as the Virgin and featuring over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community, the City’s largest theatrical holiday production celebrates its “Quinceañera” in 2017. Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531. Adapted for the stage from the mid-16th century text The Nican Mopohua by LTC resident playwright Evelina Fernández and performed in Spanish with English subtitles, this site-specific epic event is produced by the Latino Theater Company at downtown’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

– Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th Century text The Nican Mopohua

– Directed by José Luis Valenzuela

– Original music composed and performed by Alfredo Lopez Mondragon

– Original indigenous music composed and performed by Martin Espino

– Choreography by Urbanie Lucero

– Starring renowned opera singer Suzanna Guzman (Carmen, Facing Goya) as the Virgin and Sal Lopez (American Me, Luminarias) as Juan Diego

– With Cástulo Guerra (Prison Break, Dallas), Lucy Rodriguez (ER), Geoffrey Rivas (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Blood In, Blood Out), Luis Aldana, Esperanza America, Jesús Castaños-Chima and Gabriel Gonzalez

– Featured Aztec dancer General Lazaro Arvizu

– Featuring a cast of over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers that also includes children and seniors from the community

– Presented by GOYA Foods

– Produced by The Latino Theater Company in association with the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Showings are Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St. Los Angeles, CA 90012. Reserved seating is available for $40.