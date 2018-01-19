Fred Tackett and Paul Barrere of Little Feat to Perform at The Rose

Legendary guitarists Fred Tackett and Paul Barrere will perform at The Rose, 254 East Green St., Pasadena, on Friday, January 26th. The Holy Broken and Hunter & The Dirty Jacks will open the show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Music starts at 7:00 p.m. This show is open to patrons of all ages (under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult). Tickets are $28.00, $33.00 and $38.00. For more information call 888-645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.

Paul Barrere and Fred Tacketts’ story began in 1972 during the recording of the classic Little Feat album, Dixie Chicken. Barerre was the guitarist for the band at that time. Lowell George, the leader of Little Feat, was a close friend of multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Fred Tackett. Lowell wanted to record Fred’s song “Fool Yourself,” so it was there at Clover Studios in Hollywood that they began playing music together. Many years and many sessions later, Fred became a member of Little Feat when the band reformed in 1987.

Paul Barrere, having been a member of Little Feat since that iconic recording in 1972, thought that it was perfect to ask Fred to become the second guitarist of the famed ensemble; writing and playing together became second nature for them.

Tackett and Barrere have been touring as an acoustic duo since 1999 and have released two live records: Live from the North Café on Relix and Live in the UK 2008 on Stonehenge Records, a tip of the hat to “Spinal Tap.” Together and as solo artists they have worked and recorded with hundreds of artists, including folks such as Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, Jack Bruce, Phil Lesh, and many more!

While Little Feat is on break, the duo just keeps rolling along touring almost year-round, including shows with New Orleans Suspects and as members of Dead Feat.

Craig Fuller is best known as the co-founder/songwriter and singer of Pure Prairie League where his hits include the #1 “Aimee” and for steering a re-formed Little Feat to two Grammy nominations. Craig Fuller co-founded Pure Prairie League, writing and singing the mega-hits “Amie”,“Fallin In And Out Of Love” along with many of band’s other early hits. Then as a member of Little Feat he wrote and sang most of the songs on the band’s Grammy nominated “Let It Roll”, “Representing the Mombo” and “Shake Me Up”. Craig performs acoustically with his son, Patrick.

http://paulandfred.net/

http://craigfuller.info/