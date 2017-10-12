Enchanted: Forest of Light Returns to Descanso Gardens in Pasadena

<iframe width="1200" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/irKLpUnccPo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

Nov. 19 – Jan. 7. tickets must be purchased in advance

The Enchanted: Forest of Light member presale is in full swing at enchantedLA.com. Descanso Gardens members can purchase tickets before they are released to the public on Oct 16.

Tickets will be released to the general public on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Descanso Gardens members get first pick of the four types of Enchanted tickets available at enchantedLA.com.

Enchanted: Forest of Light tickets

– These tickets include entry into Enchanted: Forest of Light.

– Tickets range from $23-$25 for members.

Enchanted tickets + Dinner Reservation at Maple

– These tickets include entry into Enchanted: Forest of Light and a dinner reservation at our restaurant, Maple.

– The ticket price does not include the cost of your meal. Food must be purchased separately from the Maple menu.

– Tickets range from $23-$25 for members, not including the cost of food.

Dinner with Santa (includes entry to Enchanted)

– Enjoy a jolly dinner with Santa, then enter Enchanted: Forest of Light.

– Dinner with Santa tickets are available on the following dates: Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

– Tickets are $100 for adults and $65 for children over 3, plus tax.

Enchanted Preview Party

– Be the first to see Enchanted: Forest of Light on Nov. 18. This ticket includes entry into Enchanted, food, drinks and special entertainment.

– The preview party is Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6-10 pm.

– Tickets are $125 per person.

Contact: membership@descansogardens.org