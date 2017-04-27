Arts & Entertainment

Cinco De Mayo Party At The Rose

 

Mariachis move over – it’s time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by dancing to a fast moving, fun performance by Groove Kitty.

Groove Kitty is an all live band bringing you your favorite dance tunes from the 80’s to now. Dance Rock you can get your groove-on to! Big harmonies, exciting musicianship, and energetic stage moves that have the venue pumping! We play your arena favorites from pop, alternative, hair metal, standards, and current top 40.

Arrive early to see Cheap Tricked (a tribute to Cheap Trick) and Love Alive (a tribute to Heart) as they rock out to celebrate Cinco De Mayo!

May 5

Doors 6pm. Music Starts 7 p.m.

$19.50 + applicable fees

ALL SEATS MUST ARRIVE BY 7 p.m.

If you purchase a ticket at a table, you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25.00 per person. You must arrive by 7 p.m.

Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult.

April 27, 2017

