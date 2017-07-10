Chelsea Handler to Headline Pasadena Politicon

Handler to participate in two of the convention’s most anticipated programs, including In Conversation with Tomi Lahren & CNN’s Politics on Tap with Jake Tapper

Politicon, which will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center, announced recently that comedian, author and talk show host Chelsea Handler will bring her unique blend of comedy and political savviness to the third annual convention, dubbed by the Huffington Post the “Coachella of Politics.”

Handler, the host of Netflix’s first ever talk show, “Chelsea,” became an outspoken political critic over the past year, as an unapologetic supporter of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, a leading celebrity in the promotion of voter registration and an active leader in the Women’s March.

Handler will be featured in two different event programs over the weekend. She will participate in a lively conversation with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren–dubbed the right’s hottest new media star–for what is sure to be an impassioned discussion between the two on opposite sides of the spectrum. On Saturday she will sit down with CNN’s Jake Tapper for a special edition of the network’s “Politics on Tap,” a program that pairs the two before an intimate crowd for an interview over cocktails.

Handler will not be the only comedian on site over the weekend. She will be joined by Adam Carolla (The Adam Carolla Show podcast & No Safe Spaces documentary); Anthony Atamanuik (Trump impersonator & star of Comedy Central’s The President Show); Greg Proops (The Smartest Man in the World podcast & Whose Line Is It Anyway?); and from The Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr., Michelle Wolf, Lizz Winstead, Jena Friedman and Al Madrigal; among others.

In addition to comedians, Politicon has announced well-known participants from across the political spectrum and media, including James Carville, Ann Coulter, Pod Save America, Congressman Ted Lieu, Symone Sanders, Michael Steele, Bill Kristol, David Frum, Robert Davi, Krystal Ball, Guy Benson, Jen Psaki, Dr. Alveda King, Bob Shrum, Touré, Amy Holmes, Scottie Nell Hughes, Sally Kohn, Elisha Krauss, Malcolm Nance, Anthony Scaramucci and from CNN, Jake Tapper, Chris Cillizza, Brianna Keilar, Dylan Byers, Hunter Schwarz and Kate Bennett.

Politicon takes place July 29-30 at the Pasadena Convention Center.