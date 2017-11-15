Centennial in Swing: The 100th anniversary of Jazz on Record

Join author and jazz historian Steven D. Harris for a stimulating review of the formative years of recorded American jazz. This insightful program covers the first jazz “waxings” made one hundred years ago in 1917, progressing to the 1930s swing era. Besides the fascinating photos and sounds (from Satchmo and Duke, to the Boswells and Bix), you’ll learn about:

– The early musicians who made the music (legends & lesser knowns).

– How jazz served as a morale booster during WW1.

– The surprising impact of jazz in the church.

– What some celebrities and world dignitaries thought of the new music.

– The recording advances when jazz went “electric.”

– How Prohibition and jazz worked in tandem.

This event is Free and offers open seating. Come early to take part in a jazz trivia contest and win a CD prize!

Where: Pasadena Central Library (285 E. Walnut St.)

When: Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 from 2:30 to 4PM Info: sdhjazzman@gmail.com or 626-676-7626