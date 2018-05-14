California Philharmonic officially announced its 2018 summer season at the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, and, appropriately chose May, which is National Re-commitment Month, to share the news…and there is lots of it.

Recommitted to delivering fresh new programming, a host of first-time and returning spectacular special guests, and to its loyal and growing audience, this season will be one like no other.

Maestro Victor Vener and his world-class orchestra are revamped, re-energized, and ready to make history again during this year’s summer series of five concerts at the iconic music destination that they have called home for 15 seasons.

“We have made a lot of positive changes since the last few seasons. From management, to extraordinary debuting and returning talent, to new programs taking place in front of and behind the scenes,” said Maestro Vener. “We are stronger than ever and recommitted to present the type of dynamic singular programming that has become synonymous with California Philharmonic to our loyal and growing audience. Every season is an experience and this one will be the best by far.”

June 24th – Made In America

July 8th – Phantom Meets Puccini

July 29th – Symphonic Dances

August 12th – Beethoven Celebrates Bernstein’s 100th Birthday

August 19th – John Williams Greets Our Orchestra

Cal Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall performances start at 2:00pm, with the intimate pre-concert Talks With The Maestro at 1:00pm in BP Hall. The California Philharmonic is supported by the California Philharmonia Society, a non-profit community benefit organization whose main emphasis at this time is to support the California Philharmonic.

More information about Cal Phil’s 2018 Summer Schedule, its phenomenal line-up of special guests, and tickets are available at www.CALPHIL.com