Annual Quest for Doo Dah Queen Produces Not Only a Queen but Additionally a King

By Terry Miller

The annual ritual to select the perfect (or most eclectic/maniacal ) candidate to roll down Colorado Blvd., East Pasadena on Nov. 19 as Queen of the 40th Doo Dah parade took place Saturday night at the American Legion Hall in Pasadena. The net result: a Queen plus one King.

It has been a very long time since the Parade had a King, according to Tom Coston … the Czar of Doo Dah and Lightbringer’s executive director.

Hundreds of well-wishers and Doo Dah devotees crammed into the Legion hall to witness the magical madness that is the annual Doo Dah Queen Tryouts, and if you wanted to be a Judge, the only prerequisite was to “Buy Tom (Coston) 2 beers…and VOILA! You’re a Judge.”

Armond Anderson-Bell AKA Imani Phoenix, as Forever 69, was named Queen of the 40th Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade during tryouts for the Queen at the American Legion in Pasadena, Oct. 21.

Queen Imani was “the obvious choice,” according to many onlookers Saturday night. And the truly eccentric Waterhouse completed the perfect pair of King and Queen to Reign over the 40th annual parade that has become the silliest and most loved parade in the world.

The other contestants who placed in the contest include:

2nd Place: The 40 Ouncer, Veronica Andrade

3rd Place: Miss Ice Cream and Cake, Crystal Lightner

4th Place: The Official Weenie Slinger, Marnie Angel

Imani and her King Eric -who has been dubbed ‘The Pied Piper of Pasadena’ – will kick off the 40th Doo Dah Parade in Pasadena Nov. 19 in East Pasadena.

For more information, visit www.pasadenadoodahparade.info, or call 626-590-7596.