Arts & Entertainment

‘America’s Got Talent’ Open Audition Comes to Los Angeles Feb. 11

-Courtesy photo of Wikimedia Commons

The #1 show of the summer for the past decade and celebrating its most watched season in five years, “America’s Got Talent” will host Season 12 open call auditions in Los Angeles on Feb. 11 at Los Angeles Convention Center. Los Angeles is the tenth stop on a 10-city nationwide search for America’s next big undiscovered entertainer.

Interested acts can register now by visiting www.AGTAuditions.com, where they will also find additional details as well as helpful tips for auditioning. Acts unable to make it to one of the 10 audition cities also have the option to submit an online audition via this same website.

Auditions will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015.
Unless otherwise noted, you may line up starting at 6 a.m. the day of the auditions.

February 9, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


You may also like

Huntington Hospital to Undergo Seismic Retrofitting
Experience First Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive at Union Station
Disney on Ice Presents: Worlds of Enchantment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching