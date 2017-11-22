The Alley Cats Present Jingle Bell Rock at Caltech

The doo-wop a cappella group The Alley Cats will perform their holiday show Jingle Bell Rock on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 8 p.m. in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium.

With their tight, four-part harmony and delightful antics, The Alley Cats are a blend of 1950s and 1960s hits coupled with comedy. They have been Jay Leno’s opening act for the past seven years. They have opened for Jerry Seinfeld and Joan Rivers, and have appeared on numerous television shows for NBC, CBS and PBS.

The Alley Cats participated and won 2nd place in an A Cappella Competition in Moscow, Russia, in early May, 2017. The Moscow International A Cappella Festival attracted 167 groups from 12 countries to compete in this Moscow Spring Festival, which turns city streets, balconies and gardens into impromptu stages.

Tickets to this performance are priced at $42.00, $37.00 and $32.00; youth (high school age and younger): $10.00. Tickets can be purchased at the Caltech Ticket Office on the campus of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), 1200 E. California Blvd. in Pasadena.

Beckman Auditorium is located at 332 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena (south of Del Mar Boulevard). For information, call (626) 395-4652.