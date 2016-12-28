More tips for Rose Parade Safety – Get Text Alerts

“This year, motorists driving in close proximity to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game will encounter barriers at key intersections. The barriers are intended to help prevent unauthorized vehicles from accessing the parade route or secure areas at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The barriers will be installed along the parade route as part of a robust security plan and extra personnel will be nearby to assist motorists. As in previous years, the public can seek additional information at the City of Pasadena website for maps of the parade route, bowl game and post parade viewing. Please use caution when driving anywhere in Pasadena,” Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said.

Also new this year: text this single word — ROSEPARADE — to 888777 to get up-to-date text message alerts from public safety officials as needed.

Right on the home page of the City of Pasadena website, click once under the “Latest News” for all of the do and do not things. You can also find the street map for road closures and restricted access points for the parade, the float formation area, the post-parade viewing area and the stadium.